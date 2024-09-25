Nilgiris collector orders inquiry into complaint about illegal constructions

NILGIRIS: Nilgiris district collector Lakshmi Bhavya Tanneru ordered an inquiry into complaints of illegal constructions lodged by the Confederation of Environment Associations of Nilgiris (CEAN). The association alleged that several real estate firms are trying to develop resorts in the district in collusion with revenue, panchayat and forest department officials.

In the petition, Surjit K Chaudhary, chairperson and coordinator of CEAN, stated, “A Gujarat based real estate promoter is trying to develop a tourist resort in collusion with the revenue, panchayat, and forest department officials at Hadathorai in Kotagiri taluk.

A portion of the hill has been cut at night using earth movers in order to lay road violating the ban on the use of earth movers in the district. Several trees have been axed without permission from the forest department, and a private water fall has been created from a stream, which is also a violation.”

Chaudhary added, “Bunds have been constructed along a jungle streams which is the main water source for wild animals. Double fences have been erected to prevent wild animals from getting close to the stream. The resort owner has constructed road in violation of the gradient rules prescribed by the GSI.”

“Another real estate firm has not obtained layout permission from DTCP and is not registered with RERA. We suspect the promoter got building plan approvals for a few buildings by providing misleading information with complicity of officials. Chemicals were used to blast the rocks to construct road leading to the public road,” he said. When TNIE raised the issue with Collector Lakshmi Bhavya Tanneru, she said she received information on Monday and that officials are holding inquiries. “Steps will be taken based on the report, “ she added.

Nilgiris DFO S Gowtham said Kotagiri range officer Selvam has submitted a preliminary report stating there has been no construction on forest land and that trees were not felled. “We are also verifying further,” he added.