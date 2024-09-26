CM N Rangasamy directs officials to beef up measures to combat dengue

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy, on Wednesday, directed the administration officials to intensify preventive measures to control the spread of vector-borne diseases, including dengue.

In a review meeting held at the Commercial Tax Department, officials briefed the chief minister, who also holds the health portfolio, on the actions taken so far.

As part of the ongoing efforts, the government has arranged for larvicidal oil to be sprayed in 70,000 households across the UT, including 45,000 houses in Puducherry, 15,000 in Karaikal, and 5,000 each in Mahe and Yanam. Additionally, observation hospitals in the region have been equipped with special dengue wards, ensuring an adequate supply of medicine, blood, and mosquito nets to address any influx of cases.

The availability of sufficient NS1 test kits in all observation hospitals was also confirmed. Municipalities and commune panchayats have been provided with fumigators and insecticides to carry out anti-larval operations in both urban and rural areas.

During the meeting, the CM emphasized the need to intensify these efforts, particularly in areas identified by local legislators and primary health centres. He instructed officials from the local government and health departments to carry out additional cleaning and spraying of mosquito larvicidal oil, as well as fogging in high-risk areas.

Rangasamy also advised the administration to implement precautionary measures before the onset of the rainy season.

Commissioner and Secretary (Health) M Raju, Collector A Kulothungan, Director of Health Department (Incharge) Dr S Sevvel, VCRC scientist Dr AN Sreeram, Health Officer S Murugesan, Municipal Commissioners of Puducherry and Oulgaret, and others were present.