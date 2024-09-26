CM Stalin visits Guidance, celebrates bagging Rs 10 lakh crore investments in three years

CHENNAI: CM MK Stalin along with Industries Minister TRB Rajaa visited the Guidance office in Chennai on Wednesday to celebrate getting Rs 10 lakh crore worth investments for Tamil Nadu over the past three years.

During the celebrations, the CM did not set the next investment target, but focussed on generating 50 lakh jobs for state’s youth, Industries Minister Rajaa said.

Chief Secretary N Muruganandam and Industries Secretary Arun Roy were present on the occasion.

V Vishnu, MD and CEO, Guidance Tamil Nadu, said the visit boosted the morale of the team.

“The state has wooed Rs 10 lakh crore in investments and generated 31 lakh jobs,” he said.