Farmers in TN's Kulathuvaipattti say road to fields encroached upon

THOOTHUKUDI: Residents from Kulathuvaipattti have urged the district administration to remove encroachments from a village road connecting Kulathuvaipattti and Kumaragiri panchayats, and water bodies in the region, which has been affecting agriculture work in the region.

According to the petitioners led by activists Sankaralingam and Parasivam, the two-km long road connecting Kulathuvaipatti and Kumaragiri villages, has been encroached on the stretch which passes through a Sri Lankan rehabilitation centre.

The road, which provides the farmers with access to both villages covering over 1,000 acres, is under the encroachment of a few persons belonging to the refugee camp and had been blocked using cattle sheds, they said.

A peace meeting was conducted at Ettayapuram taluk office on August 12 and a decision to record the dimensions of the road on village documents was taken during the meeting. However, the road remains encroached by a person who allegedly damaged the metal road and blocked the way, hindering access to their farmlands, the villagers claimed.

With preparations for the rabi crop season underway, the farmers said they found it difficult to transport farm machinery, tractors and other equipment to the fields.