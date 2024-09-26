Mahavishnu row: Headmasters back in Chennai schools

CHENNAI: Two headmasters who were transferred out of Chennai, after self-proclaimed spiritual speaker Mahavishnu delivered speeches at their schools, have been posted back in the district, according to officials from the school education department.

On September 6, the department had transferred R Tamilarasi, headmaster of Ashok Nagar Government Girls’ Higher Secondary School, to Pennalurpet Government Higher Secondary School in Tiruvallur, and K Shanmugasundaram, headmaster of Government Model Higher Secondary School, to Chengalpattu.

However, both did not join their new postings and requested the department to post them in Chennai. Various teachers’ associations had protested the transfer and called for their revocation.