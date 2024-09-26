Rs 40k cr loans disbursed to farmers under DMK rule: Minister KR Periyakaruppan

CUDDALORE: Minister for Cooperation KR Periyakaruppan said the DMK government has disbursed double the amount of loans to farmers compared to the previous AIADMK government. Since the DMK came to power, an average of Rs 13,416 crore in loans has been given annually to farmers, he said.

Speaking at the inaugural function of the Keerapalayam Primary Agricultural Co-operative Credit Society’s petrol bunk and new cooperative department buildings near Chidambaram on Wednesday, Periyakaruppan said, “The cooperative department is committed to distributing essential commodities to 2.2 crore ration cardholders across Tamil Nadu.

We are also expanding facilities in petrol bunks, including electric vehicle charging stations and CNG units, with support from Indian Oil Corporation.” He further highlighted that the cooperative department currently operates 52 petrol and diesel bunks, with plans to open 50 more soon.

He further emphasized that the DMK government, under Chief Minister MK Stalin, has consistently prioritized public welfare. “During the AIADMK’s 10-year rule, only Rs 66,664 were disbursed in loans. In contrast, in just three years under the DMK government, Rs 40,234 crore in loans have been disbursed, with an average of Rs 13,416 crore annually, which is double the previous amount,” he said.

Agriculture Minister MRK Panneerselvam, who was present at the event, spoke about loan schemes for farmers. “Under a scheme introduced by former Chief Minister Karunanidhi, farmers are eligible for Rs 32,000 per acre as a one-year loan without interest. If repaid within the year, farmers become eligible for additional loans. This year alone, Rs 20,000 crore has been given to farmers,” he said. “As per the DMK’s promise, Rs 5,000 crore in jewel loans has been waived. However, there are no funds available for further waivers. Farmers must ensure timely repayment of loans,” he added.

Additional Chief Secretary J Radhakrishnan, Cuddalore District Collector Sibi Adhithya Senthil Kumar, and other officials from the revenue and cooperation departments were present during the event.