Saminathan urges L-G to take action against encroachment of govt, temple plots in Pondy

PUDUCHERRY: Former BJP state president V Saminathan has urged the Puducherry government to take immediate action against those encroaching on government and temple lands. In a strongly worded statement, the former MLA has accused certain officials and political figures of conspiring with business persons to facilitate these land grabs, particularly in the coastal regions, leading to significant losses for both the state exchequer and the temples.

Saminathan highlighted that numerous hotels and resorts in Puducherry had encroached on riverside land with the assistance of politicians. He also alleged that these encroachments caused environmental damage by shrinking river channels and blocking waterways. He demanded that an honest officer be ordered to conduct a thorough inspection of the region's lakes, ponds, and other water bodies based on the past 30 years of land records and patta maps.

In a pointed critique, Saminathan questioned why the government was evicting small street vendors struggling to make a living in the name of anti-encroachment drives while ignoring large-scale land grabbers, particularly those involved in encroaching temple and government land plots. He urged Lt Governor K Kalaishnathan to hold those responsible for these irregularities accountable and investigate fake pattas, many of which are still pending from earlier cases.

Saminathan also expressed concerns over temple properties in Puducherry and Karaikal, noting that many of their lands have been leased at minimal rates for years, causing significant financial losses. He demanded the cancellation of these lease agreements, the reclamation of temple properties, and strict action under the Goondas Act against individuals illegally encroaching on water bodies.

The statement further focussed on widespread violations of lease agreements, wherein government-leased coastal lands were misused for private gain under Benami arrangements. Saminathan called for immediate action to revoke such leases and ensure that future leases are restricted to just one-year periods, conducted through transparent public auctions.

Saminathan then urged the Lt. Governor to launch a comprehensive investigation into all sectors where exploitation of government was evident, recover lost revenue, and ensure fair land management practices. The government must prioritise the welfare of Puducherry's fishermen, who face economic hardships due to insufficient income from the sea, he added.