There is no tussle between DMK & VCK, says Thirumavalavan

COIMBATORE/TIRUCHY: Mentioning there being no tussle between the DMK and the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan on Wednesday said there would be no means for a rift between the two parties in the future as well.

Addressing media persons at the Coimbatore international airport, the VCK leader further said, “Following a video clip posted on my social media page regarding power sharing, it has become a talking point in the state. There, however, is no problem between the DMK and the VCK and none will also arise.”

On whether action would be taken against VCK deputy general secretary Aadhav Arjuna for his comments, Thirumavalavan replied that it would be taken only after consulting the party’s high-level committee. “I have already discussed the matter with our party leaders over the phone. We will hold discussions again before deciding on the next course of action,” he added.

Meanwhile, Minister for Law S Regupathy downplayed VCK leader Arjuna’s recent comments, mentioning that he did so only to gain popularity. Addressing media persons in Pudukkottai on Wednesday, the minister further said, “Thirumavalavan is the leader of the VCK. After he made his position clear on party alliance, we do not have to worry about what his subordinates say.”

Touching upon the matter, Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi in Tiruchy said, “Aadhav Arjuna’s comments on making Udhayanidhi Stalin the deputy chief minister are out of his personal capacity. The state level office bearers of the VCK have already dismissed it an immature remark. Therefore, I do not wish to elaborate on the matter.”