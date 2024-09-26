Uniform blues: TNSTC drivers, conductors have a bag of worries
COIMBATORE: The recent dismissal of R Mohanraj, a Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) bus conductor in Udumalpet depot, on the charge of violation of rules just three months after a labour court ruled in his favour, has brought to light the sufferings of thousands of bus conductors and drivers who have been denied free uniforms and other paraphernalia for the past eight years.
TNSTC employees have alleged successive governments have failed to provide basic necessities such as uniform material and stitching charge, shoes, and cash bags for conductors since 2016. Employees have been forced to buy these items with their own money, they said.
According to sources, TNSTC should give two sets of uniform material and stitching charge of Rs 400 per set to drivers and conductors every year. Cash bags should be given to conductors once every four years. Free shoes or chappals should be given to staff once every six months. The items must be sourced through a tender process. But since 2016, TNSTC has stopped providing these items citing fund shortage.
A town bus conductor in Coimbatore, who did not wish to be identified, told TNIE, “Last year, I spent Rs 3,000 on uniforms. I also had to purchase a cash bag for Rs 900. If TNSTC had given these items, I would have saved around Rs 4,000. As unions fail to raise voice, we have lost our fundamental right,” he said.
Last March, TNSTC dismissed R Mohanraj who was working as conductor for spare buses at Udumalpet depot after he sought two sets of free uniforms. R Mohanraj told TNIE, “As the corporation refused me uniforms and cash bag, I petitioned the transport minister and TNSTC secretary on January 17, 2022, seeking appropriate action.”
“But since no action was taken by the corporation, I started working in colour dress from February 8, 2022. Within two days, I was suspended. My suspension was revoked after 47 days, but the TNSTC failed to pay my salary for the suspension period. So, I filed a case in 2022 seeking free uniforms. Early September, the additional labour court, Coimbatore, directed TNSTC to give me Rs 46,583 for the cost of two sets of uniforms and its stitching charge since 2016. But since the corporation failed to comply with the court’s direction, a bus was impounded in Coimbatore on September 20,” he said.
TNSTC dismissed him from service on March 2024. “Around 90,000 conductors and drivers across the state have been spending their money for uniforms, shoes, and bags. Not only that, scholarships for employees’ children and loans for marriage have also been denied,” he said.
When asked, Transport Minister S S Sivashankar told TNIE uniforms and bags have been given in some places and due to poor financial position, some corporations are not able to give uniforms to employees. “We will take steps to provide uniforms and bags and I will instruct top officials,” the minister added.
State of TNSTC
State Transport Undertaking buses - 20,260
TNSTC - Six, MTC - 1, SETC - 1
Bus depots - 317
Employees - 1.11 lakh