Uniform blues: TNSTC drivers, conductors have a bag of worries

COIMBATORE: The recent dismissal of R Mohanraj, a Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) bus conductor in Udumalpet depot, on the charge of violation of rules just three months after a labour court ruled in his favour, has brought to light the sufferings of thousands of bus conductors and drivers who have been denied free uniforms and other paraphernalia for the past eight years.

TNSTC employees have alleged successive governments have failed to provide basic necessities such as uniform material and stitching charge, shoes, and cash bags for conductors since 2016. Employees have been forced to buy these items with their own money, they said.

According to sources, TNSTC should give two sets of uniform material and stitching charge of Rs 400 per set to drivers and conductors every year. Cash bags should be given to conductors once every four years. Free shoes or chappals should be given to staff once every six months. The items must be sourced through a tender process. But since 2016, TNSTC has stopped providing these items citing fund shortage.

A town bus conductor in Coimbatore, who did not wish to be identified, told TNIE, “Last year, I spent Rs 3,000 on uniforms. I also had to purchase a cash bag for Rs 900. If TNSTC had given these items, I would have saved around Rs 4,000. As unions fail to raise voice, we have lost our fundamental right,” he said.