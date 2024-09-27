Palani prasadam remark: BJP functionary gets bail

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday granted anticipatory bail to the vice-chairman of the BJP’s Tamil Nadu State Industrial Wing, PS Selvakumar, in a case booked against him for his remarks on panchamirtham of Palani temple in Dindigul district.

The Palani Adivaram police had registered a case against Selvakumar of Vellanaipatti in Coimbatore for posting on X that the company that supplied ghee allegedly laced with beef and pork fat to the Tirupati temple also supplied ghee to the Dhandayuthapaniswamy Temple in Palani. The state government had also appointed him as the temple’s trustee/member.

Selvakumar claimed that his post was based on available information and an opinion as a devotee, as the information was already being circulated on social media.

Hearing the arguments, Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy, while granting anticipatory bail with conditions, said the state counsel submitted that the information shared by the petitioner was false and he did not make efforts to verify it. Hence, the court directed Selvakumar to delete the post and create a new post stating that his earlier post on the subject was made without verification.