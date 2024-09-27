Three students among four killed in accident near Mamsapuram, 27 injured

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Three students among four were killed, and 27 others sustained injuries after the mini-bus in which they were traveling turned turtle in a pit as the driver lost control of the vehicle near Mamsapuram on Friday.

According to sources, as many as 35 persons including students, youths, and employees were travelling in the mini bus that departed from Mamsapuram at around 8.30 am. While the bus was heading near the Primary Health Center, the driver attempted to take a turn in the village's single road and lost control of the vehicle. The bus subsequently fell inside a pit.

Four passengers including Sathishkumar (20), a college student, Nitish Kumar (17), a class 12 student and Vasudevan (15), a class 9 student, and Madasamy (27) a college staff died on the spot. Meanwhile, 27 persons including 14 students who were on the bus sustained injuries were initially treated at the PHC. They were later sent to the Government Hospital in Srivilliputhur for further treatment.