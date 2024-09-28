Madras HC directs district judge to probe plunder of gravel in Coimbatore

CHENNAI: Slamming officials of the departments concerned for their “serious inaction” against plundering of gravel from hills and water bodies in reserved forest and illegal operation of brick kilns in Coimbatore, the Madras High Court directed a district judge to conduct on-the-spot inquiry and file a report to the court in a week.

“When such a huge quantity of earth has been quarried and transported, it is not difficult to find out the destination and where the soil has been taken. Therefore, we find that there is serious inaction on the part of the concerned authorities and therefore, further action needs to be taken,” a special division bench of Justices N Sathish Kumar and D Bharatha Chakravarthy said in an order on Thursday.

Blaming officials for passing the buck, the bench, which deals with forest-related cases, said neither any action has been taken nor the accused or the place, where the soil was transported, could be identified. Expressing dissatisfaction over the inspection and reports filed, the bench called for an independent inspection.

“We direct Narayanan, who is in the cadre of the District Judge and Chairman, Permanent Lok Adalat, in Coimbatore, to make an inspection of all these areas and 14 illegal brick kilns,” the bench ordered.

It directed him to videograph the spots and file a report on October 4. As per a report of the collector, illegal quarrying was held at Alanthurai, Devarayapuram, Vellimalaipattinam and Karadimadai.

(For the full report, visit www.newindianexpress.com)