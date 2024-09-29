27-year-old wanted in 15 burglaries held, Rs 1.2 lakh cash seized

COIMBATORE: A 27-year-old man wanted in a more than 15 burglary cases at Thudiyalur was arrested on Thursday. Rs 1.20 lakh cash and five sovereign gold jewellery were seized from the accused.

The suspect has been identified as U Solomon, a native of Elk Hill near Ooty.

Police said that Solomon, from Karumathampatti, and Kovilpalayam under Thudiyalur police limit, burgled a house within Peelamedu police limit on Sunday (September 22) and stole Rs 1.20 lakh cash and five sovereign gold and a car. However, as he approached the 5th hairpin bend of the Pollachi-Valparai Road, he lost control hit a rock, and fractured his right hand. As a result, he left the car and reached Thudiyalur by bus. After noticing the car, Valparai police alerted Peelamedu police and informed the vehicle owner. Police added, “After getting a tip-off that he was living on the road near Thudiyalur bus stand, the police arrived at the spot and arrested him on Thursday and remanded him to Coimbatore Central prison on Friday.

In another incident, J Hariharan (19), a resident of Valparai, along with his friends A Balu alias Arumugam (25), a construction worker, and B Anand alias Anandaraj (19), robbed Rs 200 cash from V Vetrivel (18), of Vazhai Thottam in Valparai and a second-year Bcom student at knife point. Later, acting on Vetrivel’s complaint, the police were trying to arrest Hariharan. During the chase, he fell into a tea estate and fractured his right hand. Hariharan was facing a ganja case and a theft case.