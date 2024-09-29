Dengue cases recorded in Puducherry witness year-over-year decline

PUDUCHERRY: During the month of September (till September 24), the Union Territory has recorded 202 dengue cases, a drop from the 290 cases reported during the same period in 2023, said director of health and family welfare (in-charge) Dr S Sevvel. Similarly, 123 cases were recorded in August 2024, down from 190 in August 2023.

So far this year, Puducherry has reported 1,294 cases compared to the 2,790 cases reported in 2023. There have been no dengue-related deaths in 2024 so far, while 2023 witnessed two fatalities.

With Puducherry experiencing intermittent showers, the district administration has intensified dengue prevention measures. A mass cleaning drive was organised in Samipillai Thottam, Lawspet, involving the Oulgaret Municipality team, led by Commissioner Suresh Raj, along with Vector-Borne Disease Prevention Programme assistant director Dr Vasantakumari and Lawspet PHC medical officer Nalini. The drive was supported by Auxiliary Nurse Midwives, Accredited Social Health Activists, and students from community colleges.

During the fieldwork, the team visited homes in Samipillai Thottam to identify and eliminate potential mosquito breeding grounds. The residents were advised to dispose of items that could collect stagnant water and prevent the accumulation of freshwater for over four days.

The community was educated on dengue symptoms, including seeking immediate medical attention if experiencing pain behind the eyes. Fumigation and anti-larvicidal measures were also carried out.

Besides the door-to-door campaign, various public awareness initiatives, including health education sessions and fogging activities, were conducted across the union territory.