Merger of new areas adds to Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation's woes

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) is already under pressure to carry out development works in areas of the city under its control. To add to this, it has submitted a list of nearby areas that can be merged with the civic body. Reeling under financial constraints, the addition of new areas would add to the burden.

The government is planning to expand the CCMC by adding nearby areas and villages. With the civic body currently having authority over 100 wards across five zones, the expansion will lead to an increase in the total number of wards and zones.

Despite drawing criticism, the process is under way. Corporation commissioners across the state were asked to submit a proposed list of village and town panchayats that can be merged with the respective civic bodies.

The CCMC commissioner denounced the list of villages and town panchayats being merged circulating on social media. Speaking to TNIE, Prabakaran said no such list has been finalised by the government and the one circulating on social media is unofficial. “The government had earlier asked us to submit a proposed list that can be merged with the CCMC. Currently, I cannot disclose the proposed places,” he added.

When inquired about CCMC’s financial burden, Prabakaran said, “Currently, water pipeline works and the UGD project works are being carried out in full swing using special funds provided by the government. Similarly, in future, new areas that would be merged will also get financial assistance from the government.”