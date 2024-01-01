1.5k personnel deployed for strict vigil in TN

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Government Railway Police (GRP) has deployed 1,570 officers and personnel as part of the new year security arrangement from December 31 to January 1. All railway stations in the state will be under a three-layer security, a press note from the GRP noted.

All passengers and their luggage will be scanned at railway stations across the state. The personnel will be in uniform and civilian clothes to monitor people indulging in theft, robbery, and other crimes. Woman personnel and officers will be in civilian clothes in the ladies compartment to ensure safety.

CCTV cameras have been installed in all railway stations. The team will conduct 24/7 checks along the railway tracks. History-sheeters will be specifically monitored and suspected thieves and robbers from other states will be under surveillance. Sniffer dogs have been deployed at major stations, including Central, Egmore, Coimbatore, Salem, Madurai, and Tiruchy.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu Direcor General of Police released a press note, highlighting the elaborate security arrangements made for the New Year to ensure that law and order situation remains undisrupted.

The press note said, CCTV cameras have been placed at important junctions and checkposts have been placed for vehicle checks and to avoid road accidents. People who have obtained permission to conduct New Year events should not exceed the given time limit, added the note.

Police personnel have been deployed at various locations, including major junctions, on a rotational basis.

(To register complaints with the railway police, contact call 1512 or WhatsApp 9962500500).

