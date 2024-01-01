2 men drown; boy’s body washes ashore after two days in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In two separate incidents, two men drowned in the sea while swimming in Neelankarai on Saturday.

According to sources, S Prakash (20), who was working as a cab driver in a television channel, went to a beach in Akkarai with his friends. He drowned while swimming.

In the second incident, S Sakthivel (24), a load man at a vegetable shop from Perungudi, came to Palavakkam beach on Saturday with his friends. He too drowned while swimming. A senior police officer said personnel from Fire and Rescue Department are searching for the bodies.

Meanwhile, the body of a 14-year-old boy who drowned in Neelankarai on December 28 washed ashore near Uthandi on Saturday. Police identified him as Marshall of Kannagi Nagar. On Thursday, he had gone to the ebach with his friends and washed away.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

CHENNAI: In two separate incidents, two men drowned in the sea while swimming in Neelankarai on Saturday. According to sources, S Prakash (20), who was working as a cab driver in a television channel, went to a beach in Akkarai with his friends. He drowned while swimming. In the second incident, S Sakthivel (24), a load man at a vegetable shop from Perungudi, came to Palavakkam beach on Saturday with his friends. He too drowned while swimming. A senior police officer said personnel from Fire and Rescue Department are searching for the bodies.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Meanwhile, the body of a 14-year-old boy who drowned in Neelankarai on December 28 washed ashore near Uthandi on Saturday. Police identified him as Marshall of Kannagi Nagar. On Thursday, he had gone to the ebach with his friends and washed away. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp