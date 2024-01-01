‘Coach restaurant’ at Tiruchy railway museum in TN eyes completion in 2 months

Jose K Joseph By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: The Tiruchy railway division has initiated steps to establish a 'coach restaurant' within the premises of the railway museum here. Sources said that railway officials decided to position the coach close to the museum's compound wall, away from the main entrance after receiving opinions from various quarters about its visibility.

Earlier, local residents and passengers had argued that the restaurant's location at the museum, nestled behind a bus waiting shed, may hinder its visibility. Now the restaurant is being set up near the museum's compound wall with an aim to attract passersby on the busy railway junction road. Senior railway officials said a concrete bar has been laid to position the coach.

A private firm, the successful bidder for the project, is set to commence work on customising an old coach - by refurbishing its interiors - and setting up a kitchen inside. According to sources, the coach restaurant would be completed in a month or two.

Meanwhile, residents and tour operators are regarding the restaurant on the wheels as a New Year gift to Tiruchy. N Ramesh, a tour operator, said, "We had some reservations at first regarding the location. However, the current location will attract visitors as it is close to the main road and away from the main entrance." Karthik V, a resident, said, "It feels like a new year gift.

A coach restaurant operating beside the main road would become a major attraction in the city." He also urged the railway authorities to ensure a parking space near the coach restaurant.

