Cracker units in TN should ensure workers get skill training

VIRUDHUNAGAR: The dream of having an accident-free work environment for employees at cracker units remained an unfulfilled wish for another year, as Virudhunagar recorded 38 deaths due to cracker accidents in 2023, the second-highest toll caused due to cracker explosion in the district this decade.

However, Virudhunagar, the hub of cracker industries, was not the only district prone to major fire accidents. While 12 people died and 13 others sustained injuries in an explosion at a cracker unit in Ariyalur on October 9, nine people were killed in an explosion at a unit in Krishnagiri district in July.

The consequence of the dreadful explosion in 2021 at Sree Mariammal Fireworks in Achankulam that killed 27 people, led the NGT to direct state chief secretary to hold a meeting and review remedial measures to prevent accidents.

In a document accessed by TNIE, then chief secretary V Irai Anbu chaired a meeting in January 2023 and reviewed remedial measures to prevent accidents. However, the district recorded 30 accidents (highest this decade) till the end of the year, with 38 deaths and 28 people sustaining burns. TNIE spoke to people from the cracker industry who lamented that several measures were not properly implemented.

One of the major causes of explosions was mishandling of chemicals by workers, and the chief secretary had directed officials to provide over one-week skill training certificate courses and only employ certified workers for mixing and filling chemicals and making colour pellets. However, Small Cracker Manufacturers Association president G Vinayagamoorthi said except big unit owners, others don’t comply with this owing to expenses and loss of work during the period.

Automation of chemical handling put forth to Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) remains unknown to several manufacturers. “There is a high possibility of cracker unit owners to use such technologies if PESO creates awareness of their existence,” Vinayagamoorthi said.

While officials said strict vigilance ensures that workers do not work in open areas and fire audits are done on random basis, Vinayagamoorthi alleged that inspections are carried out meticulously only following major explosions.

Considering the rise in number of units, Virudhunagar collector was told to send a proposal to appoint two additional officers to strengthen vigil, which also remains only on paper. Speaking to TNIE, Virudhunagar collector V P Jeyaseelan said going forward, strict action would be taken by the administration against violators. “We have made a schedule for foremen and cracker unit manufacturers to attend training programmes. Along with inspections, a high-level meeting audit would be held once in two months,” he said.

