Domestic breeding checkers stage stir in Chennai seeking equal pay

Published: 01st January 2024 08:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2024 08:03 AM   |  A+A-

Domestic breeding checkers staging strike on Sunday. (Photo | P Ravikumar, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Around 8,000 domestic breeding checkers staged a one-day hunger strike on Sunday urging the health department to ensure them job without break and regular monthly salary. This comes at a time when the state reported around 8,000 dengue cases and 10 deaths in 2023.

The hunger strike was organised by Tamil Nadu Dengue Kosu Puzhu Olippu Munkala Paniyalar Sangam near Rajarathinam stadium.

According to protestors, around 38,000 domestic breeding checkers work to control breeding of aedes mosquitoes as part of dengue-control and prevention measures of the health department. But, their salary is paid by local bodies.

Speaking to TNIE, K Jayavel, state president of the sangam, said,”Now the local administration is paying us daily wages. Pay varies from one town panchayat to another, municipality and corporation areas. In some places like Dharmapuri, it is Rs 315 a day, in Nagapattinam district Rs 719 and in Tiruvallur district Rs 540.”

