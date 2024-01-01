In a first, TN fire services official becomes IAS officer

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Marking a first-of-its-kind elevation, N Priya Ravichandran from the Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Service (TNFRS) has been appointed as an IAS officer under the non-state civil service of Tamil Nadu.

As per a gazette notification from the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances, and Pensions, TNFRS (northern region) joint director N Priya Ravichandran has been designated as an IAS officer. Her journey in the service began in 2003 through Group-1 service recruitment. Priya becomes the first TNFRS officer to climb the ranks of an IAS officer.

She drew attention during a rescue operation at Kalas Mahal, an age-old heritage structure, where she sustained severe burns in a fire outbreak on January 15, 2012 while serving as the District Fire Officer (Chennai City Central). Recognising her bravery, the state government honoured her with the Anna Medal for Bravery and the President’s Medal for Gallantry in 2012.

Sources said that Priya led the team for the Republic Day parade contingents in Chennai for two consecutive years — 2008 and 2009. She is actively engaged in initiatives to promote fire safety, including creation of educational films about the fire department and awareness campaigns such as ‘Safe Deepavali’.

Priya was the sole representative of the state, attending a training programme on ‘Risk Management in Industries’ organised by the Government of India in Germany.

