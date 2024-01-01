Home States Tamil Nadu

NGO's CEO in TN booked for threatening pvt firm's staff

N Suresh Kumar, founder and managing director of Triumph Expeditions Private Limited, who was planning the event, complained to the Race Course police on Saturday night.

Published: 01st January 2024 08:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2024 09:39 AM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime

Race Course police registered a case against Cyril, CEO of Karuvi Arakkattalai, an NGO in Kotagiri of Nilgiris district. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A case was registered against the founder and chief executive officer of Karuvi Arakkattalai, an NGO in Kotagiri of Nilgiris district for criminally intimidating the managing director of a private firm over the phone for planning to release helium balloons with lights at Valankulam as part of New Year celebrations. Various NGOs, including Karuvi Trust, opposed the show, alleging that it would affect the movement of birds.

N Suresh Kumar, founder and managing director of Triumph Expeditions Private Limited, who was planning the event, complained to the Race Course police on Saturday night. One of his employees received a call from John Cyril Hendry, the founder and CEO of Karuvi Arakkattalai. Cyril allegedly abused and used foul language against the employee, Kalaivanan, and Suresh and threatened them for planning the event.

Based on Suresh’s complaint, Race Course police registered a case against Cyril.

After objections, the helium balloon show was cancelled.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
John Cyril Hendry Karuvi Arakkattalai New Year celebrations

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp