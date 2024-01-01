NGO's CEO in TN booked for threatening pvt firm's staff

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A case was registered against the founder and chief executive officer of Karuvi Arakkattalai, an NGO in Kotagiri of Nilgiris district for criminally intimidating the managing director of a private firm over the phone for planning to release helium balloons with lights at Valankulam as part of New Year celebrations. Various NGOs, including Karuvi Trust, opposed the show, alleging that it would affect the movement of birds.

N Suresh Kumar, founder and managing director of Triumph Expeditions Private Limited, who was planning the event, complained to the Race Course police on Saturday night. One of his employees received a call from John Cyril Hendry, the founder and CEO of Karuvi Arakkattalai. Cyril allegedly abused and used foul language against the employee, Kalaivanan, and Suresh and threatened them for planning the event.

Based on Suresh’s complaint, Race Course police registered a case against Cyril.

After objections, the helium balloon show was cancelled.

