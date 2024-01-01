PM Narendra Modi’s visit: SPG holds discussion with Tiruchy administration

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Amid the buzz that Union Home Minister Amit Shah would join Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Tiruchy on Tuesday, the Special Protection Group (SPG) providing security to the PM held meetings with district administration officials and the police on Saturday night. The visiting 30-member group also carried out inspections at places like the city international airport and Bharathidasan University where the PM’s participation is expected.

Even as the city is placed on high alert, Collector M Pradeep Kumar, City Commissioner of Police N Kamini and Corporation Commissioner Senior police officials said identity verification of those residing near the airport was undertaken.

Modi along with Shah would arrive by 10.10 am on Tuesday and head to Bharathidasan University where the governor, CM and higher education minister would be in attendance for the 38th convocation, sources said.

By noon the PM and the HM would attend the inauguration ceremony of the international airport’s new terminal. A special stage has been set up by the airport for the event. Sources from the BJP said that a party meeting is likely with select leaders after the event.



