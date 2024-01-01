Home States Tamil Nadu

PM Narendra Modi’s visit: SPG holds discussion with Tiruchy administration

CM and higher education minister would be in attendance for the 38th convocation, sources said. 

Published: 01st January 2024 09:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2024 09:47 AM   |  A+A-

A view of Tiruchy International Airport’s Terminal 2. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Amid the buzz that Union Home Minister Amit Shah would join Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Tiruchy on Tuesday, the Special Protection Group (SPG) providing security to the PM held meetings with district administration officials and the police on Saturday night. The visiting 30-member group also carried out inspections at places like the city international airport and Bharathidasan University where the PM’s participation is expected. 

Even as the city is placed on high alert, Collector M Pradeep Kumar, City Commissioner of Police N Kamini and Corporation Commissioner Senior police officials said identity verification of those residing near the airport was undertaken. 

Modi along with Shah would arrive by 10.10 am on Tuesday and head to Bharathidasan University where the governor, CM and higher education minister would be in attendance for the 38th convocation, sources said. 

By noon the PM and the HM would attend the inauguration ceremony of the international airport’s new terminal. A special stage has been set up by the airport for the event. Sources from the BJP said that a party meeting is likely with select leaders after the event. 
 

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Amit Shah Narendra Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp