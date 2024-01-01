Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu: Madurai to be destitute free city soon

Accordingly, they will be provided with basic services including shelter, rehabilitation, hygiene, food, clothing, medical facilities, counselling, and education, sources said.

MADURAI: Under the Central Sector Scheme for Comprehensive Rehabilitation of persons engaged in the act of begging, the Madurai Corporation has begun a survey to identify the destitute involved in begging within the city. The project, implemented by the corporation through Rojavanam Trust, also includes a sub scheme - SMILE - launched by the Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment and the Department of Social Justice & Empowerment.

The survey is being carried out in all the 100 wards of the corporation and those involved in begging activities along the streets, bridges, bus stands, railway station, temple and church premises were identified and enumerated. Accordingly, they will be provided with basic services including shelter, rehabilitation, hygiene, food, clothing, medical facilities, counselling, and education, sources said.

Through the survey, which has been conducted for the past few days, Rojavanam has identified 1,212 beggars in 32 hotspots in the corporation area. A majority of them were spotted in and around Mattuthavani bus stand, Meenakshi Amman Coil premises, railway stations, Thiruparamkuntram, Kalavasal overbridge and Thamukkam. Rehabilitation activities for these people will start soon, sources added.  

Further, it is learnt that the scheme, which will be implemented via local bodies, state/UT governments, district administrations and other agencies, will be initially launched in 50 towns, including Madurai. Earlier, the pilot scheme was implemented in seven cities - Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Nagpur, Patna, Lucknow and Indore - with the aim of making them 'Begging-Free Cities'.

