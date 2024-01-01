Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu: Woman found murdered in house, jewel missing

Around 5.45 pm, when Esakkimuthu reached his home, he found the front door of the house open and his wife dead in the bedroom.

Published: 01st January 2024

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A 32-year-old woman was allegedly murdered during a robbery at her house in Chettipalayam, while her husband was at the Coimbatore City Police commissioner’s office to receive his missing mobile phone on Saturday evening.   

The deceased identified as B Dhanalakshmi (32), a native of Mannargudi in the Thiruvarur district married her second husband S Bala Esakkimuthu (28) of Tuticorin, seven years ago after the death of her first husband. Esakkimuthu is working as a driver at the Coimbatore city municipal corporation and the couple was residing in a row house at Ambedkar Nagar on Podanur Road at Chettipalayam. 

A few months ago, Esakkimuthu lost his mobile phone and he lodged a complaint with the police who then traced the phone recently. On Saturday morning he went to the Police commissioner’s office to receive it. He then tried to contact his wife over the phone around 12.15 pm, but her phone was switched off.  Around 5.45 pm, when Esakkimuthu reached his home, he found the front door of the house open and his wife dead in the bedroom. Three gold chains weighing about eight sovereigns and a mobile phone were also missing from the house. On information, Chettipalayam police rushed to the spot.  

Preliminary inquiry revealed that the deceased allegedly had a few male friends who often visited her residence. While checking the CCTV footage in the area, police found that an unidentified person, wearing a burka visited her house on Saturday morning and walked out of the house in the afternoon. 

The district police have formed five special teams led by Sulur circle inspector R Madhaiyan, to nab the murderers. A case has been registered under sections 302 and 380 of the IPC and further probe is on, said police.

