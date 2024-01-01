TN leaders extend New Year greetings

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Governor R N Ravi, Chief Minister M K Stalin, and leaders of various political parties extended their New Year wishes to the people of Tamil Nadu on Sunday.

The governor, in his message on ‘X’ (previously Twitter), highlighted the country’s achievements in space exploration, G-20 presidency, and the exceptional performances of Indian athletes in 2023. He further added the Supreme Court verdict on full integration of Jammu and Kashmir further strengthened the spirit of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat.

“Our vivid cultural spirituality rooted deeply in our ancient sanatan darshan is bringing the world together as a kutumbam. We must strengthen our social cohesion and march forward as a rashtra, overcoming challenges,” he wrote.

Expressing optimism about the upcoming year, Ravi urged for collective commitment to excellence, propelling the nation’s journey towards a Viksit Bharat by 2047. The CM, extending his wishes, envisioned the new year as an opportunity for fresh perspectives and aspirations. He added that the Dravidian government will break through the obstacles and move forward stronger with the ideals of equality, fraternity and social justice and its successful journey will reach new heights in 2024. “Let the New Year fulfil our ideal — ‘everything for all.’

TNCC state president KS Alagiri, CPI state secretary R Mutharasan, CPM state secretary K Balakrishnan, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, former CM O Panneerselvam, Congress assembly floor leader K Selvaperunthagai, former union ministers Su Thirunavukkarasar, GK Vasan, PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss, PMK president Dr Anbumani Ramadoss, KMDK general secretary ER Eswaran, MNM president and actor Kamal Haasan, and TTV Dhinakaran also extended their new year wishes.

Meanwhile, PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss urged the state government to announce Pongal gift hampers and take steps to directly procure sugarcane from farmers at a rate of `50 per unit, which is to be provided with the hamper to all ration card holders.

