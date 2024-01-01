TN's Ramnad records 7% drop in crime rate, says annual police report

By Express News Service

RAMANATHAPURAM: Despite an increase in petty crimes, Ramanathapuram witnessed a drop in serious offences in 2023, according to the annual crime statistics report released by the district police department. The data states that cases relating to murder, attempt to murder, violence and injuries in the district witnessed a 7% drop, from 840 in 2022 to 784 in 2023. While murder cases increased, these did not include revenge killings.



Property-related crimes saw a 48% decline, with the rate of recovered properties increasing by 10%. There has also been a 35% dip in grave crimes, and awareness campaigns carried out by the district police, in collaboration with the education department to prevent sexual crimes and child marriages, can be credited for the same.



Of the 1,294 road accidents registered, 410 people died and 1,231 sustained injuries. Owners of 2,27,685 two and four-wheelers were booked under the Motor Vehicles Act. As many as 359 people were booked for allegedly selling banned tobacco products (wholesale and retail), and 1,617 kg gutka worth `13,16,588 has been confiscated.



This year, 197 people were booked for involvement in illegal sand smuggling with the confiscation of 100 vehicles. Additionally, 426 people were arrested in gambling cases, 13 in law and order issues, one in ganja sale, one in property crime, five in cyber crime, and 16 others under the Goondas Act.



Further, amongst the theft cases registered in 2023, 2.3 crore could not be recovered at all, `4.63 crore remain frozen in the bank accounts of the accused, and `20.47 lakh have been handed over to the victims. So far, 870 complaints have been lodged through the National Cyber Crime Portal (NCRP). Out of 891 missing mobile phone complaints, 578 phones were recovered and returned.



On receiving information about illegal sellers and hoarders of ganja, gutka, liquor and tobacco products, dial 8300031100. In such cases, confidentiality of the informer will be protected and strict action will be taken, Ramanathapuram SP P Thangadurai said.





Type of crime Cases booked in 2023



Murder 37

Property crime 342

Grave crime 36

Pocso 84

Illegal sale of tobacco 348

Illegal sale of alcohol 4290

Illegal ganja sale 63

Sand smuggling 105

Banned lottery sale 43

Gambling 94

Cyber crime 33

