Two women, baby from UP die as tipper lorry rams van in TN
Published: 01st January 2024 09:25 AM | Last Updated: 01st January 2024 10:18 AM | A+A A-
THOOTHUKUDI: Three of a family, including a toddler, died in an accident in the wee hours of Sunday. The family consisting of 17 members from Uttar Pradesh was touring Tamil Nadu. They were in Rameshwaram until Sunday, when they set on for Kanniyakumari in a van.
Around 2.30 am on Sunday, the van had reached Kezha Vallanadu on Thoothukudi-Tirunelveli road, when a tipper lorry that was coming in a wrong direction collided head on with the vehicle. In the impact, Suman (32), Parvathi (40), and Sree (1) died. Murapanadu police have arrested the driver of the lorry.
