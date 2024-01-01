Home States Tamil Nadu

Two women, baby from UP die as tipper lorry rams van in TN

Published: 01st January 2024

Accident near Vallanadu in Thoothukudi | Express photo

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Three of a family, including a toddler, died in an accident in the wee hours of Sunday. The family consisting of 17 members from Uttar Pradesh was touring Tamil Nadu. They were in Rameshwaram until Sunday, when they set on for Kanniyakumari in a van.

Around 2.30 am on Sunday, the van had reached Kezha Vallanadu on Thoothukudi-Tirunelveli road, when a tipper lorry that was coming in a wrong direction collided head on with the vehicle. In the impact, Suman (32), Parvathi (40), and Sree (1) died. Murapanadu police have arrested the driver of the lorry. 

