Two youth from TN escape after snatching chain, caught in Kerala during another bid

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Two youth, who snatched eight sovereigns of gold chain from a 63-year-old woman in Coimbatore on Saturday, were arrested by Palakkad police in Kerala on Sunday when they were attempting to snatch a gold chain from another woman.

According to police, Janaki from Kurudampalayam near Vadamadurai, was buying fruits from a pushcart vendor at Kurudampalayam, when a youth approached the vendor in the guise of purchasing fruits. Suddenly he snatched five sovereigns of gold mangal sutra and three sovereigns of gold chain from Janaki’s neck and escaped with his friend who was waiting on a bike. Though the onlookers chased them, the suspects managed to escape from the spot.

Following this, Janaki filed a complaint with Thudiyalur police who then registered a case against the two youths under sections 392 of the IPC. Meanwhile the Thudiyalur police officials on Sunday were contacted by Palakkad district police after they arrested the youths for attempting to snatch a chain from a woman.

During their investigation, they allegedly confessed to the police that they snatched gold chains from a woman near Thudiyalur on Saturday. Based on the information, the city police on Sunday sent a special team to get the details of the arrested youths. Police officials said that they will get a prisoner transit warrant from a court and will bring him to Coimbatore next week.

