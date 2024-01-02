After 14 days, 2 units of TTPS in TN resume production

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: After a break of 14 days, two units of the Thoothukudi Thermal Power Station (TTPS) restarted power generation on Sunday, while three other units are yet to resume operations.

The power production at all five power units of the TTPS, with a total capacity if 1050 MW, were brought to a halt on December 18 after heavy rain inundated its premises and damaged vital parts of the coal-fired plant, including electrical breakers, coal yards, light tension motors, ash ducts, conveyor belts, wires, coils, among others.

Official sources said units 4 and 5 were formally restarted on Sunday, and the remaining units will resume operations in the next two-four days. Though unit 5 of the plant was tripped at 6 pm following reports of a technical snag, it was lit up at 12 pm on Monday, and the power production resumed at 3 pm.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

THOOTHUKUDI: After a break of 14 days, two units of the Thoothukudi Thermal Power Station (TTPS) restarted power generation on Sunday, while three other units are yet to resume operations. The power production at all five power units of the TTPS, with a total capacity if 1050 MW, were brought to a halt on December 18 after heavy rain inundated its premises and damaged vital parts of the coal-fired plant, including electrical breakers, coal yards, light tension motors, ash ducts, conveyor belts, wires, coils, among others. Official sources said units 4 and 5 were formally restarted on Sunday, and the remaining units will resume operations in the next two-four days. Though unit 5 of the plant was tripped at 6 pm following reports of a technical snag, it was lit up at 12 pm on Monday, and the power production resumed at 3 pm. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp