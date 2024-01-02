Home States Tamil Nadu

BJP to field candidate for lone LS seat in Puducherry

The meeting, which was presided over by BJP state president S Selvaganabathy, saw the participation of Home Minister A Namassivayam and Civil Supplies Minister Sai Saravanan Kumar.

Published: 02nd January 2024 07:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2024 07:06 AM   |  A+A-

BJP flag

Image used for representational purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)

By Debjani Dutta
Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: In a strategic move aimed at consolidating its presence in Puducherry, the BJP has decided to field a party member in the lone seat in the UT in the upcoming Lok Sabha election as the NDA alliance’s candidate. The announcement was made at an executive meeting attended by key BJP functionaries at a hotel in Puducherry on Sunday, reliable sources said.

Emphasising the need for concerted efforts from party members for victory in LS polls, BJP’s Puducherry in-charge Nirmal Kumar Surana conveyed the party’s intention to contest the parliamentary seat, to the functionaries. 

The meeting, which was presided over by BJP state president S Selvaganabathy, saw the participation of Home Minister A Namassivayam and Civil Supplies Minister Sai Saravanan Kumar along with various party MLAs and newly-appointed office bearers.

According to sources, Surana highlighted during the meeting that over 3.5 lakh individuals in Puducherry had reaped the rewards of various central government schemes. “We must engage with the people and dedicate ourselves for the victory in parliamentary elections. Our strategies must align with this goal, as a BJP candidate will be contesting in the Puducherry seat,” he said.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP Lok Sabha election

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp