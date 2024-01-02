BJP to field candidate for lone LS seat in Puducherry

Debjani Dutta By

Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: In a strategic move aimed at consolidating its presence in Puducherry, the BJP has decided to field a party member in the lone seat in the UT in the upcoming Lok Sabha election as the NDA alliance’s candidate. The announcement was made at an executive meeting attended by key BJP functionaries at a hotel in Puducherry on Sunday, reliable sources said.

Emphasising the need for concerted efforts from party members for victory in LS polls, BJP’s Puducherry in-charge Nirmal Kumar Surana conveyed the party’s intention to contest the parliamentary seat, to the functionaries.

The meeting, which was presided over by BJP state president S Selvaganabathy, saw the participation of Home Minister A Namassivayam and Civil Supplies Minister Sai Saravanan Kumar along with various party MLAs and newly-appointed office bearers.

According to sources, Surana highlighted during the meeting that over 3.5 lakh individuals in Puducherry had reaped the rewards of various central government schemes. “We must engage with the people and dedicate ourselves for the victory in parliamentary elections. Our strategies must align with this goal, as a BJP candidate will be contesting in the Puducherry seat,” he said.

