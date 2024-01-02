Home States Tamil Nadu

Can a CM file a writ petition against the State, Madras High Court asks

The query was raised by the Chief Justice when a 2014 writ petition filed by MK Stalin seeking a CBI probe into the 2014 Moulivakkam building collapse came up for hearing.

Published: 02nd January 2024 01:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2024 02:38 PM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (File photo)

By R Sivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Tuesday asked whether a Chief Minister could file a writ petition against the state. The query was raised by Chief Justice SV Gangapurwala when a writ petition filed by Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president and Tami Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin seeking a CBI probe into the tragic collapse of an under-construction building at Moulivakkam near Chennai in 2014 came up for hearing.

Advocate Richardson Wilson, who sought a week for filing a change of vakkalat for Stalin since two counsels had difficulties representing him, said he would answer the question after the change of vakkalat was filed.

When he noted that Stalin was not holding the post of Chief Minister at the time of filing the petition in 2014, the CJ told him to come to the present situation --- where the petitioner is the CM. To this, Richardson replied, “It is a 2014 petition and the prayer does not survive. It will have to be closed. I will make my submission after a week.”

State Government Pleader P Muthukumar, representing the government, also sought a week’s time for taking instructions.

Subsequently, the bench adjourned the matter by a week.

The collapse of the under-construction building, which resulted in the death of 61 persons, led to a huge outcry against officials who had aided the private builder to raise 12 storeys instead of the permitted 6 storeys.

Stalin, who was DMK Treasurer then, wanted a thorough probe by the Central Bureau of investigation (CBI) to get to the bottom of the issue and ensure the culprits were punished. Expressing lack of confidence in the special investigating team and an inquiry commission, he had approached the High Court seeking orders for a CBI probe.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MK Stalin Tamil Nadu CM Moulivakkam building collapse Madras HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp