Closure of Sterlite Copper plant in Tamil Nadu: SC agrees to hear Vedanta group's plea

Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to hear the Vedanta group's plea in connection with the closure of its Sterlite Copper unit in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi. The top court, however, has not given or fixed any date to hear the plea of the Vedanta group.



A three-judge Bench of the Top Court, headed by the Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dr Dhananjaya Yeshwant Chandrachud and also comprising Justices J.B. Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, said the plea filed by Vedanta group would be heard on a later date.



The Apex Court took notes into record the arguments of senior advocate Shyam Divan, appearing for the Vedanta group firm, that the matter was important and needed to be heard and it had to be preponed.



The senior lawyer pleaded to the bench that the matter has been listed for January 22 for a hearing. So he thereby urged it to take up the matter before that and urged the bench to take it as early as possible.



The Apex Court said that it would ascertain, later on, as to whether any constitutional bench matters are listed for hearing, and accordingly fixed it.



Earlier, the top court had said it had directed the registrar to allocate "two dedicated dates" for hearing the Vedanta group's plea.



It is to be noted that the Sterlite Copper plant unit in Thoothukudi in Tamil Nadu was closed after 13 people died when police opened fire on protesters on May 22, 2018.

