Farmers in TN unable to vaccinate cattle as veterinary sub-centre open only 3 days a week

P Thiruselvam By

Express News Service

PERAMBALUR: Farmers complain that they are struggling to vaccinate their cattle for insemination as the veterinary sub-centre in Keelaperambalur village in the district is not functioning properly. Hence, they are forced to vaccinate their cattle in private centres at a much higher cost.

Around 3000 cattle are being reared in Keelaperambalur panchayat of Veppur union and over 3000 litres of milk is sent to Aavin and privateers on a daily basis. Previously, farmers used to visit the veterinary dispensary at Agaram Segur, over eight kilometres from their village, for various treatments including artificial insemination and deworming of the cattle.

Following the demand of the farmers, a veterinary sub-centre has been functioning in Keelaperambalur since 2021. The centre provides various treatments for cattle including insemination, worming and castration. But for the past six months, the centre has not been functioning properly and only operates thrice a week.

Due to this, the farmers are struggling to vaccinate their cattle for insemination on time. M Renganathan, a farmer from Keelaperambalur said, " I rear three dairy cows. Our village has a high number of dairy cows. About 10 to 15 cows used to consult this centre on a daily basis. But most of the time we return disappointed as it frequently remains closed.

Also, the veterinary inspector visits irregularly. even when does visit, he leaves in a short while." He added, "We used to pay Rs 10 for a single insemination vaccine at the government veterinary centre. But now, we are forced to pay Rs 300 for a vaccine in private centres. We spend at least Rs 2000 per cow just for vaccinations. Not all of us can afford to pay such a high amount."

Some farmers are left with no other option but to vaccinate their cattle at high cost in private hospitals. Due to this they are severely affected, especially economically. They lodged a complaint with the collectorate here two weeks ago regarding this issue.

However, no action has been taken so far. Another farmer V Sellamuthu said, "If this centre is functioning properly it could be improved as a veterinary dispensary. When we raised the issue of the improper working of the centre with the top officials, they said that there is a shortage of staff. Farmers from ten surrounding villages including Vayalur, Vayalapadi, Veeramanallur and Kaiperambalur also depend on this centre.

So it needs to function properly." When contacted, Animal Husbandry Joint Director D Suresh Christopher told TNIE, "There is a shortage of staff in the Keelaperambalur centre. However, I am temporarily arranging for staff to visit the centre once every two days. I will look into this issue."

