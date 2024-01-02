Land to be acquired to straighten flyover descent in TN's Periyanaickenpalayam

Aravind Raj By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The inauguration of the flyover at Periyanaickenpalayam on Mettupalayam Road is getting delayed as NH officials constructed it without removing buildings obstructing smooth flow of vehicles on the approach road near the exit and entry points.

Considering the rising traffic congestion at the Periyanaickenpalayam junction, the Union Ministry of Road Transport gave approval for the flyover based on the NH Department’s proposal. The 1,850-metre flyover works began in November 2020 at a cost of Rs 115.24 crore. However, the snail’s pace of the works, and a couple of design flaws, have made matters worse.

Activists allege that NH officials constructed the flyover without proper planning. The 4-lane flyover and service road towards Mettupalayam has been completed without carrying out land acquisition and removing the buildings obstructing the vehicles that descend down the ramp, said activists. Speaking to TNIE, K Kathirmathiyon, secretary of Coimbatore Consumer Cause and member of the Coimbatore Road Safety Panel said, “As per the Indian Road Congress (IRC) norms, the flyover ramp and the service road must merge at 75 metres. But, in Periyanaickenpalayam, the roads start merging at 0 metres.

This is complete negligence by the highways department officials. After we pointed out that this design flaw would make the place a black spot with high chances of numerous fatal accidents, the flyover project was de-listed from CM’s inauguration program during his recent Coimbatore visit.” He also said that no action has been taken against the officials responsible for ignoring the rules.

Having completed construction of the flyover, officials have now started the land acquisition so that the structure could be brought to use at the earliest. An official in National Highways wing of state Highways department , who admitted there were flaws in the design, told TNIE, “There are just three buildings that need to be taken down in order to open the project for public.

Around 2-3 cents of land is required. We’ve now started the land acquisition process and we shall be holding talks with the building owners soon. After talks, the amount will be settled and the work will then be completed. The flyover will be fully ready for the public in about a month.”

