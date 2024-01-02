PM Modi to lay foundation stone for Rs 19K-cr projects in TN on January 2  

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be inaugurating the new terminal building at the Tiruchy International Airport developed at a cost of Rs 1,100 crore on Tuesday. He will also lay the foundation stone for multiple development projects worth more than Rs 19,850 crore in Tamil Nadu. He will be attending the 38th convocation ceremony of Bharathidasan University. In a last-minute announcement, it was said that press would not be allowed to cover the convocation. When TNIE contacted vice-chancellor M Selvam in this regard, he said it was not the university’s decision.

A statement from the Public Information Bureau said Modi will dedicate to the nation the general cargo berth-II (automobile export/import terminal-II & capital dredging phase-V) of Kamarajar Port. He will also dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone of important petroleum and natural gas projects worth more than Rs 9,000 crore.

The two projects being dedicated to the nation include Indian Oil Corporation Ltd’s 488-km-long natural gas pipeline from IP101 (Chengalpet) to IP 105 (Sayalkudi) section of Ennore-Tiruvallur-Bengaluru-Puducherry-Nagapattinam-Madurai-Thoothukudi pipeline; and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited’s 697-km-long Vijayawada-Dharmapuri multi-product petroleum pipeline.

Foundation stone will be laid for development of 323 km natural gas pipeline from Krishnagiri to Coimbatore section of Kochi-Koottanad-Bangalore-Mangalore gas pipeline II (KKBMPL II) by Gas Authority of India Ltd and POL pipelines in common corridor for proposed grass root terminal at Vallur, Chennai.

Modi will also dedicate to the nation the demonstration fast reactor fuel reprocessing plant at Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research, Kalpakkam. Among other projects, he will inaugurate the 500-bed boys’ hostel ‘AMETHYST’ of NIT- T.

Ahead of Modi’s visit, security has been increased manifold and the city has been converted into a fortress. Apart from personnel from Special Protection Group and CISF, around 4,000 police personnel have been deployed at various points near the airport and the university. Chief Minister MK Stalin will arrive by a special flight. Modi is likely to meet the state committee members of BJP and president K Annamalai has arrived in Tiruchy.

