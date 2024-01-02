Sisters die as lorry rams two-wheeler on NH near Ambur in TN

By Express News Service

TIRUPATTUR: Two young members of a five-member family riding a two-wheeler lost their lives in a road accident near Ambur on the Chennai-Bengaluru National Highway on Monday morning. The dead have been identified as Kathika Sri (8) and Perarasi (6), the daughters of railway worker Parandhaman and Kaveri from Periyakammiyampattu village, near Jolarpettai.

The whole family comprising the parents and three children was proceeding to Anjaneyar Temple in Ambur to offer prayers on New Year’s when a lorry struck their vehicle. The tragic accident occurred at around 7:20 am at the spot where vehicles take the U-turn at Marapattu, said police.

Prandhaman, his wife Kaveri and the eldest child Illavarasi (12) survived with minor injuries. They were shifted to the Vaniyambadi Government Hospital by the Ambur taluk police. Kathika Sri and Perarasi died on the spot. Their bodies were sent to the same hospital for postmortem.

The lorry and the two-wheeler were going from the Vaniyambadi side to Ambur. The accident happened as the lorry hit the two-wheeler as both vehicles were taking the turn side-by-side on the Chennai-Bengaluru National Highway. Prandhaman is a worker at the Jolarpet railway station. The lorry driver fled from the scene. The police have registered a case and are currently on the hunt for the lorry driver.

