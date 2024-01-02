Tamil Nadu: SC kids play New Year games as 200 cops watch over in Tenkasi village

By Express News Service

TENKASI: Adhering to 17 restrictions imposed by the revenue and police departments, the Scheduled Caste (SC) residents of Kurinjakulam village conducted New Year games for their children on a disputed government land, surrounded by police barricades, here on Monday. Though the SC residents had been organising the games every year until 2019, they were prevented from doing so in 2020 and 2021 after members of a dominant community in the village petitioned the Madras High Court against conducting events on the government land.

However, the SC residents received an order in their favour from the Madurai Bench of the court and began conducting the games following proceedings issued by Sankarankovil Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) S Subbulakshmi. As per the RDO proceedings, residents were advised to hold the event from 8 am to 2 pm on Monday, and drunken audience were prohibited from watching the games.

“Caste outfits from outside Kurinjakulam should not be allowed to watch the games. Caste-related songs should not be played at the venue, and people are banned from bursting firecrackers, setting up pandals and playing games involving throwing of balls,” read the proceedings.

Meanwhile, speaking to TNIE, the SC residents alleged that they received only limited time to prepare for the games as they were handed over the RDO proceedings only by Sunday evening. “About 200 police personnel were deployed to avoid any untoward incidents in the village which has a history of caste violence in the past decades. The police barricaded the disputed land while children were playing games,” sources said.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

TENKASI: Adhering to 17 restrictions imposed by the revenue and police departments, the Scheduled Caste (SC) residents of Kurinjakulam village conducted New Year games for their children on a disputed government land, surrounded by police barricades, here on Monday. Though the SC residents had been organising the games every year until 2019, they were prevented from doing so in 2020 and 2021 after members of a dominant community in the village petitioned the Madras High Court against conducting events on the government land. However, the SC residents received an order in their favour from the Madurai Bench of the court and began conducting the games following proceedings issued by Sankarankovil Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) S Subbulakshmi. As per the RDO proceedings, residents were advised to hold the event from 8 am to 2 pm on Monday, and drunken audience were prohibited from watching the games. “Caste outfits from outside Kurinjakulam should not be allowed to watch the games. Caste-related songs should not be played at the venue, and people are banned from bursting firecrackers, setting up pandals and playing games involving throwing of balls,” read the proceedings. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Meanwhile, speaking to TNIE, the SC residents alleged that they received only limited time to prepare for the games as they were handed over the RDO proceedings only by Sunday evening. “About 200 police personnel were deployed to avoid any untoward incidents in the village which has a history of caste violence in the past decades. The police barricaded the disputed land while children were playing games,” sources said. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp