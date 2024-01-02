Tamil Nadu: Tiruchy corporation urged to carry out beautification work in city's underdeveloped areas

Jose K Joseph By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Even as impressive sculptures and other structures have come up in several of the city’s prime locations and posh neighbourhoods -- majorly as part of Smart Cities Mission -- its underdeveloped areas are yet to benefit from any such beautification, complain residents.

With little clarity on whether such areas would be covered under the proposed Phase II of the Union government-backed scheme, they urge the civic body to allocate funds towards such beautification in its upcoming budget.

"Town planners must consider how to add appeal to even the most impoverished areas of the city. A few parks, fountains and sculptures in major locations may impress those visiting the city. What about us though? We are unaware of any project plans the Centre may have for us.

The corporation hence needs to take it into account and allocate funds in its next budget", said Raji, a slum dweller in Khajamalai. With parliamentary elections around the corner, officials acknowledged it is too early to discuss the plans for urban development of the next government at the Centre.

Sangeethapuram resident Sabira Begum said, “Concrete laying was recently completed in our street by the corporation. But take a look around. The corporation can undertake more beautification works like impressive artworks or different lighting to make this underdeveloped street more beautiful.

We hope the corporation would consider it in the upcoming budget.” Residents of other disadvantaged neighbourhoods such as Beema Nagar and Palakkarai expressed similar opinions. Meanwhile, senior corporation officials said that they will consider it. "We are unsure if we would have the money to beautify all of the underdevelosped areas to make them appealing. But we'll take it into consideration," a senior official said.

