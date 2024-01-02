Home States Tamil Nadu

Thanjai medico death a shock, set 8-hour duty limit: PMK founder Ramadoss

When his colleagues called him in the evening, Tamizhazhagan did not respond. An unconscious Tamizhazhagan was rushed to the emergency ward where doctors pronounced him dead.

PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss

CHENNAI/THANJAVUR: PMK has urged the state government to fix an eight-hour work limit for postgraduate medical students. This comes in the backdrop of the tragic death of a postgraduate medical student at Thanjavur Medical College Hospital due to allegedly being put on duty for two days without a break.

According to sources, T Tamizhazhagan had joined postgraduate course in paediatrics at Thanjavur Government Medical College in 2022. While he was on duty at the pediatric ward on December 30 last, he reportedly complained of headache and went to the doctors’ rest chamber.

When his colleagues called him in the evening, Tamizhazhagan did not respond. His father K Tamilmani (61) rushed to the hospital when even his calls went unanswered. An unconscious Tamizhazhagan was rushed to the emergency ward where doctors pronounced him dead. Police registered a case. In his complaint, Tamilmani said his son was taking medication for a mental health issue for six months and was overworked.

Hospital denies charge
Hospital authorities, however, said Tamizhazhagan was on 8 am-to-8 pm duty. He went home for lunch on December 30 and returned, which indicates there was no work pressure, hospital  said. 

Dr Ramadoss expressed concern over the reason for the death, which he said is shocking. It is the duty of the government to protect doctors to ensure the welfare of people. So, the state should fix an 8-hour duty limit for PG medical students and appoint adequate number of doctors in hospitals for this.

