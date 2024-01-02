‘Titans of Tamil Nadu’ drive a tribute to our biz icons, says TRB Rajaa

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The state government has launched the first phase of “Titans of Tamil Nadu” campaign to celebrate Tamil Nadu’s homegrown business stalwarts and showcase the industrial legacy of the state.

Curated by Confederation of Indian Industry in partnership with the Department of Industries, the campaign is a tribute to the industrious spirit of Tamil Nadu and its homegrown companies that have flourished into global powerhouses. Ahead of the Global Investors Meet 2024, the campaign reaffirms Tamil Nadu’s position as a reliable investment destination, a release said.

The first phase of this campaign will feature interviews with accomplished business leaders such as Venu Srinivasan, chairman emeritus of TVS Motor Company; KM Mammen, chairman of MRF Ltd.; Pratap Reddy, founder chairman of Apollo Hospitals; PR Venketrama Raja, founder mentor & innovator in chief (chairman) of Ramco Group; Mallika Srinivasan, chairman and managing director of TAFE; and Vellayan Subbiah, executive vice-chairman of TI India and chairman of Cholamandalam Finance, and CG Power, Murugappa Group.

The campaign marks the beginning of a long-term initiative to continuously celebrate and promote the state’s industrial achievements. Minister for Industries TRB Rajaa, said, “Tamil Nadu has always been a hub of enterprise and innovation. This campaign is not just a celebration of our industrial heritage but a testament to the relentless spirit of our entrepreneurs. Their journeys have not only propelled the state’s economy but also inspired countless others. This campaign is a tribute to their indomitable spirit and a call to the future champions of industry to come and grow with Tamil Nadu. We want to tell future investors: Invest in Tamil Nadu, become a Titan of Tamil Nadu.”

Shankar Vanavarayar, chairman, CII Tamil Nadu State Council, said, “The partnership between the government of Tamil Nadu and CII in curating this campaign symbolises the synergy between policy-making and industry. By narrating inspiring stories of our homegrown Titans, we aim to showcase the fertile ground Tamil Nadu offers to businesses.”

