Upagupta raft adrift from Myanmar calls on Vedaranyam in TN's Nagapattinam

Antony Fernando

Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: A raft with a chariot-like structure and a statue of Buddhist monk was spotted a few nautical miles off the Vellapallam coast near Vedaranyam here on Monday. The raft is believed to be from Myanmar.

A group of fishermen from Vellapallam spotted the vessel drifting near the south breakwater structure of the harbour under construction on Monday morning and towed it to the shore. TNIE has learnt that it is a 'Shin Upagutta raft', believed to have drifted for around 2500 km from Myanmar. V Anjappan, a fisher representative, said, "It looked like a small shrine built over the raft.

We towed it to the shore in the boat as it was light weight." Constructed mainly of wood and bamboo sticks, the raft featured a shrine built over a plank, adorned with a Buddhist flag. Supported by plastic containers for buoyancy, the shrine included worship items as well.

The raft, standing at around nine feet in height, showcased an idol of Buddhist monk Upagupta (Shin Upagutta), a bowl and candles. Upon notification, officials, including the police and coastal security group, inspected the raft at Vellapallam.

Confirming its origin from Myanmar, the officials said that similar rafts had previously washed ashore in villages like Samanthanpettai and Kodiyakarai in Nagapattinam over the past five years. According to sources, people in Myanmar traditionally float such rafts, carrying the idol of Upagupta, with prayers for enlightenment.

These rituals are often observed during events like the Thadingyut water festival, which last occurred in October. An official from the coastal security group told TNIE, "We did not find any threatening objects in the raft during our inspection. So, we have not booked a case."

