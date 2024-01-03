Home States Tamil Nadu

2,313 dropouts brought back to schools in TN's Krishnagiri in 2023

Speaking in the meeting, the collector said, school education department and the district administration are working hard to reduce drop out.

By Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI: As many as 2,313 students have been readmitted in schools in the district, during January - December 2023, collector K M Sarayu said on Tuesday during a meeting with officials of the school education department, district child protection unit, labor department, social welfare department, and revenue department.

According to sources, the meeting was convened to discuss steps to reduce dropout rate in Krishnagiri district. Speaking in the meeting, the collector said, school education department and the district administration are working hard to reduce drop out.

She also added,the school management committee, illam thedi kelvi volunteers have identified 226 potential drop outs and steps have been taken to keep them in school. Chief Education Officer KP Maheshwari, protection officer K Subash, district child protection unit took part in the meeting.

