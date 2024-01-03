CM Stalin credits Justice Party for TN’s number one rank in education sector

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the 38th convocation ceremony of Bharathidasan University remarked that the country and its civilisation have always been knowledge-centric, Chief Minister MK Stalin in his address said the seeds sown during the Justice Party movement enabled Tamil Nadu to become numero uno in education.

While touching upon the ancient universities of Nalanda and Takshila, PM Modi said Kancheepuram, Madurai and Ariyalur’s Gangaikonda Cholapuram, too, were home to great universities that were frequented by pupils from across the globe.

Mentioning the concept of convocation being ancient, the prime minister gave the example of Tamil Sangamam where poets and intellectuals presented their works for public scrutiny. This led to the recognition of the works by a larger society, he added. This logic, the PM said, is used in academia and higher education even today. “Young students are hence a part of a great historical tradition of knowledge,” he added.

Later, mentioning Tamil Nadu having secured the top spot in the higher education sector, CM Stalin said, “In the Dravidian model of governance, our movement is education for all. Many schemes, including Naan Mudhalvan, CM’s fellowship and CM’s research grant scheme, are benefiting those pursuing higher education.”

Further, he said that Tamil Nadu also secured the top spot in regard to PhD enrolment. Governor R N Ravi, university Pro-Chancellor and Minister for Higher Education RS Rajakannappan, and Vice Chancellor M Selvam also addressed the gathering.

