Crime statistics of 2023 mark decline in Tirupattur

By Express News Service

RANIPET/TIRUPATTUR: Ranipet and Tirupattur district police released the annual crime records for the year 2023, according to which there has been a decrease in the number of Pocso cases in Tirupattur compared to previous years. While 67 such cases were reported in 2022, the number has come down to 45 in 2023. However, the district still surpasses Ranipet which reported 35 Pocso cases in the previous year.

The statement issued by Ranipet police said that 402 missing cases — 230 females, 70 males, 68 girls, and 34 boys — were reported in 2023, out of which 347 were found and reunited with their families. The report underscores that women were the victims in most of these cases. In the 154 theft and robbery cases, valuables worth Rs 1.17 crore were recovered in 141 resolved cases. Ranipet police arrested and remanded 47 accused in 21 murder cases. Nineteen chargesheets were filed in which six were detained under the Goondas Act. Additionally, life sentences were given to the accused in four cases. Notably, only one dacoity case was reported in 2023.

A total of 1,328 cases related to drunken driving and 84 illegal sand theft cases were filed and 121 vehicles were seized. All individuals involved in 13 lottery cases and 59 gambling cases were arrested. In 694 gutka-related cases, 708 were arrested, leading to the confiscation of 5,576.8 kg of the substance and 11 vehicles. On the prohibition front, 3,393 cases were registered and 3,387 arrests were made. Around 1,785 litres of ID arrack was seized and three individuals were detained. Out of the 95 confiscated vehicles, 94 were auctioned, and Rs 15.71 lakh was remitted to the government.

An official statement from Tirupattur police revealed that the district has implemented effective measures, leading to a reduction in the number of road accidents, thefts, murders, attempted murders, hurt cases, and cases under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The number of accident cases in Tirupattur has decreased by 21% compared to the previous year. While the number was 771 in 2022, it came down to 617 in 2023, as per the release.

The incidence of theft cases in Tirupattur has witnessed a 36% decrease, compared to 2022. The total value of the stolen properties amounts to Rs 1.18 crore out of which Rs 91.43 lakh worth things were recovered. Similarly, the number of murder cases has decreased by 36% with 18 cases being registered in 2023.

Around 90 cases were filed for illegal sand theft, resulting in the confiscation of 97 vehicles. In cases related to cotton gambling, 618 accused were arrested, and one was detained under the Goondas Act.

Under 544 gutka-related cases, 547 were arrested, and 1,824 kg of the substance and tobacco were confiscated. Additionally, 29 shops were sealed, and five vehicles were impounded. In 172 ganja cases, 189 individuals were arrested. In 2023, 319 missing phones were recovered and returned to owners.

Both the districts have reported 14 cases each under the SC/ST (PoA) Act in 2023.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

RANIPET/TIRUPATTUR: Ranipet and Tirupattur district police released the annual crime records for the year 2023, according to which there has been a decrease in the number of Pocso cases in Tirupattur compared to previous years. While 67 such cases were reported in 2022, the number has come down to 45 in 2023. However, the district still surpasses Ranipet which reported 35 Pocso cases in the previous year. The statement issued by Ranipet police said that 402 missing cases — 230 females, 70 males, 68 girls, and 34 boys — were reported in 2023, out of which 347 were found and reunited with their families. The report underscores that women were the victims in most of these cases. In the 154 theft and robbery cases, valuables worth Rs 1.17 crore were recovered in 141 resolved cases. Ranipet police arrested and remanded 47 accused in 21 murder cases. Nineteen chargesheets were filed in which six were detained under the Goondas Act. Additionally, life sentences were given to the accused in four cases. Notably, only one dacoity case was reported in 2023. A total of 1,328 cases related to drunken driving and 84 illegal sand theft cases were filed and 121 vehicles were seized. All individuals involved in 13 lottery cases and 59 gambling cases were arrested. In 694 gutka-related cases, 708 were arrested, leading to the confiscation of 5,576.8 kg of the substance and 11 vehicles. On the prohibition front, 3,393 cases were registered and 3,387 arrests were made. Around 1,785 litres of ID arrack was seized and three individuals were detained. Out of the 95 confiscated vehicles, 94 were auctioned, and Rs 15.71 lakh was remitted to the government.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); An official statement from Tirupattur police revealed that the district has implemented effective measures, leading to a reduction in the number of road accidents, thefts, murders, attempted murders, hurt cases, and cases under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The number of accident cases in Tirupattur has decreased by 21% compared to the previous year. While the number was 771 in 2022, it came down to 617 in 2023, as per the release. The incidence of theft cases in Tirupattur has witnessed a 36% decrease, compared to 2022. The total value of the stolen properties amounts to Rs 1.18 crore out of which Rs 91.43 lakh worth things were recovered. Similarly, the number of murder cases has decreased by 36% with 18 cases being registered in 2023. Around 90 cases were filed for illegal sand theft, resulting in the confiscation of 97 vehicles. In cases related to cotton gambling, 618 accused were arrested, and one was detained under the Goondas Act. Under 544 gutka-related cases, 547 were arrested, and 1,824 kg of the substance and tobacco were confiscated. Additionally, 29 shops were sealed, and five vehicles were impounded. In 172 ganja cases, 189 individuals were arrested. In 2023, 319 missing phones were recovered and returned to owners. Both the districts have reported 14 cases each under the SC/ST (PoA) Act in 2023. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp