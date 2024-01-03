Direct BHEL to offer procurement orders to Tiruchy MSMEs, says Tamil Nadu CM

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Chief Minister MK Stalin sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s intervention to direct Bharat Heavy Electrical Limited to offer procurement orders to MSMEs in the district that produce spares.

Stalin also sought the PM’s support for the airport expansion and modernisation at Tiruchy, Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai, Vellore and Thoothukudi, for which the state government is taking steps to acquire 2,302.44 acre government and patta land at Rs 3,118 crore to be handed over to the AAI.

The airport in Madurai should be upgraded into an international airport because of an increase in spiritual tours to Rameswaram and Kanniyakumari, he said.

Earlier, Governor RN Ravi, Stalin, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Union Minister L Murugan, and various ministers welcomed the prime minister at the airport.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

TIRUCHY: Chief Minister MK Stalin sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s intervention to direct Bharat Heavy Electrical Limited to offer procurement orders to MSMEs in the district that produce spares. Stalin also sought the PM’s support for the airport expansion and modernisation at Tiruchy, Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai, Vellore and Thoothukudi, for which the state government is taking steps to acquire 2,302.44 acre government and patta land at Rs 3,118 crore to be handed over to the AAI. The airport in Madurai should be upgraded into an international airport because of an increase in spiritual tours to Rameswaram and Kanniyakumari, he said. Earlier, Governor RN Ravi, Stalin, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Union Minister L Murugan, and various ministers welcomed the prime minister at the airport.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp