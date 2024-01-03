Home States Tamil Nadu

Direct BHEL to offer procurement orders to Tiruchy MSMEs, says Tamil Nadu CM

The airport in Madurai should be upgraded into an international airport because of an increase in spiritual tours to Rameswaram and Kanniyakumari, he said.

Published: 03rd January 2024 07:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2024 07:20 AM   |  A+A-

MK Stalin. (File Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin. (File photo)

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Chief Minister MK Stalin sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s intervention to direct Bharat Heavy Electrical Limited to offer procurement orders to MSMEs in the district that produce spares. 
Stalin also sought the PM’s support for the airport expansion and modernisation at Tiruchy, Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai, Vellore and Thoothukudi, for which the state government is taking steps to acquire 2,302.44 acre government and patta land at Rs 3,118 crore to be handed over to the AAI. 

The airport in Madurai should be upgraded into an international airport because of an increase in spiritual tours to Rameswaram and Kanniyakumari, he said.

Earlier, Governor RN Ravi, Stalin, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Union Minister L Murugan, and various ministers welcomed the prime minister at the airport.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BHEL Modi MK Stalin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp