Facility to boost Kamarajar Port’s cargo handling capacity opened in TN

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a major boost to the automobile sector, the cargo handling capacity at the Kamarajar Port increased by three million metric tonnes annually, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiling the Rs 341 crore General Cargo Berth-II on Tuesday.

The berth, which is 330 metres long and 33.25 metres wide, was constructed by L&T Geostructure Pvt Ltd, Chennai, for Rs 206 crore. Dredging works were carried out by Jan De Nul India Pvt Ltd, Chennai, for Rs 135 crore.

An extensive parking space that can accommodate 9,600 cars will help ensure smooth and efficient operations. Kamarajar Port has forged partnerships with prominent automobile manufacturers such as Maruti Suzuki, Nissan and Renault alliance, Toyota, Daimler, Isuzu Motors, Caterpillar, PC Automobiles, Komatsu and Kobelco, who stand to benefit from the state-of-the-art facilities.

Each year, about 100 ships will be berthed here, enabling the export of 150,000 cars and OEMs through the RoRo Berth. This expansion enhances the overall cargo handling capacity of the port to 57.44 million metric tonnes per annum.

Vibrant industry

The establishment of this new infrastructure heralds a new era at the Kamarajar Port, poised to cultivate a vibrant automotive industry in this part of the country, a release stated. This expansion enhances the overall cargo handling capacity of port

