Home States Tamil Nadu

I-T searches at 30 places including residence of DMK functionary’s son in TN

Searches against real estate promoters, pump industry bizmen allegedly for tax evasion

Published: 03rd January 2024 07:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2024 07:35 AM   |  A+A-

Income Tax search under way at the residence of an industrialist on Balasundaram road in Coimbatore on Tuesday | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The Income Tax (I-T) department conducted searches at more than 30 locations belonging to real estate promoters, government contractors and businessmen in Chennai, Coimbatore and Erode allegedly for tax evasion. Some of the companies are into commercial and residential real estate business and also undertake various projects for the state government.

I-T officials, accompanied by a team of paramilitary personnel, visited the residence of Real Value Land Promoters at Pattanam in Coimbatore on Tuesday afternoon with cash counting machines. Searches were conducted at the residence attached to the office belonging to DMK functionary Ramanathan and office of land promoters.

Another team of I-T officials conducted searches at the residence of Ramanathan’s son Sornakarthik at Ruby Garden at Sulur and the staff quarters of Real Value Land Promoters at Ramalingam Nagar at Naickenpalayam.  Two teams visited the residence of Sadasivam and Balasubramaniam, both managing directors of Green Field Housing India Private Limited at Mohan Nagar and Iyappa Nagar on Kalapatti Road in Chennai.

Searches were also conducted at the residence of Saravanan from Suguna pumps at an apartment on Puliyakulam Road. Another team  conducted searches at the residence of Vignesh, president of Southern India Engineering Manufacturers Association (SIEMA), on Dr  Balasundaram Road in Coimbatore city.

I-T sleuths did not reveal any details about the searches carried out in Coimbatore city. However, sources claimed that the I-T department conducted the searches against the real estate promoters and pump industry sector businessmen in Coimbatore city for tax evasion. The searches were ongoing till 7.30 pm on Tuesday.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DMK IT raids Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp