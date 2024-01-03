Madras High Court seeks report from magistrate in bail to Periyar University V-C

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has sought a detailed report from the judicial magistrate who had granted interim bail to Periyar University vice-chancellor R Jagannathan. Justice P Dhanabal, after hearing an appeal filed by the Salem police seeking to quash the interim bail, noted that since the judicial magistrate has passed the order in detail, it is appropriate to call for a report from him and also to hear the respondent as well as the victim.

He noted that without hearing the respondent and victim, it is not appropriate to pass any orders since the offences involved in this case are serious in nature and personal liberty of the individual is also involved in this case.

Subsequently, he directed the judicial magistrate to file the detailed report on the bail order by January 12 and ordered notice to the respondents. The Salem police had sought quashing the bail order by the magistrate as the rejection of remand of the V-C was erroneous and liable to be set aside.

The V-C was recently arrested by the Salem police based on complaints of misusing his official position by floating his own company in the name of Periyar University Technology Entrepreneurship Research (PUTER) Foundation and abusing the complainants by citing their caste. He was booked under various sections of IPC and the SC/ST (PoA) Act, but the magistrate granted him interim bail.

Suspend Periyar University V-C: PMK

Chennai: PMK has urged for the immediate suspension of Periyar University V-C Jagannathan and urged the government to form a committee to oversee the university’s operations during the period. In a press statement, PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss voiced serious concern regarding the lack of action following the arrest of Jagannathan. He cited the immediate suspension of former V-Cs Radhakrishanan of Anna University, and Ganapathi of Bharathiar University after their arrests under similar circumstances. He also urged the government to to apprehend the university’s registrar (acting) K Thangavel.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has sought a detailed report from the judicial magistrate who had granted interim bail to Periyar University vice-chancellor R Jagannathan. Justice P Dhanabal, after hearing an appeal filed by the Salem police seeking to quash the interim bail, noted that since the judicial magistrate has passed the order in detail, it is appropriate to call for a report from him and also to hear the respondent as well as the victim. He noted that without hearing the respondent and victim, it is not appropriate to pass any orders since the offences involved in this case are serious in nature and personal liberty of the individual is also involved in this case. Subsequently, he directed the judicial magistrate to file the detailed report on the bail order by January 12 and ordered notice to the respondents. The Salem police had sought quashing the bail order by the magistrate as the rejection of remand of the V-C was erroneous and liable to be set aside. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The V-C was recently arrested by the Salem police based on complaints of misusing his official position by floating his own company in the name of Periyar University Technology Entrepreneurship Research (PUTER) Foundation and abusing the complainants by citing their caste. He was booked under various sections of IPC and the SC/ST (PoA) Act, but the magistrate granted him interim bail. Suspend Periyar University V-C: PMK Chennai: PMK has urged for the immediate suspension of Periyar University V-C Jagannathan and urged the government to form a committee to oversee the university’s operations during the period. In a press statement, PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss voiced serious concern regarding the lack of action following the arrest of Jagannathan. He cited the immediate suspension of former V-Cs Radhakrishanan of Anna University, and Ganapathi of Bharathiar University after their arrests under similar circumstances. He also urged the government to to apprehend the university’s registrar (acting) K Thangavel. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp