Home States Tamil Nadu

Madras High Court seeks report from magistrate in bail to Periyar University V-C

Subsequently, he directed the judicial magistrate to file the detailed report on the bail order by January 12 and ordered notice to the respondents.

Published: 03rd January 2024 07:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2024 07:29 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (File photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The Madras High Court has sought a detailed report from the judicial magistrate who had granted interim bail to Periyar University vice-chancellor R Jagannathan. Justice P Dhanabal, after hearing an appeal filed by the Salem police seeking to quash the interim bail, noted that since the judicial magistrate has passed the order in detail, it is appropriate to call for a report from him and also to hear the respondent as well as the victim.

He noted that without hearing the respondent and victim, it is not appropriate to pass any orders since the offences involved in this case are serious in nature and personal liberty of the individual is also involved in this case.

Subsequently, he directed the judicial magistrate to file the detailed report on the bail order by January 12 and ordered notice to the respondents. The Salem police had sought quashing the bail order by the magistrate as the rejection of remand of the V-C was erroneous and liable to be set aside. 

The V-C was recently arrested by the Salem police based on complaints of misusing his official position by floating his own company in the name of Periyar University Technology Entrepreneurship Research (PUTER) Foundation and abusing the complainants by citing their caste. He was booked under various sections of IPC and the SC/ST (PoA) Act, but the magistrate granted him interim bail.

Suspend Periyar University V-C: PMK
Chennai: PMK has urged for the immediate suspension of Periyar University V-C Jagannathan and urged the government to form a  committee to oversee the university’s operations during the period. In a press statement, PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss voiced serious concern regarding the lack of action following the arrest of Jagannathan. He cited the immediate suspension of former V-Cs  Radhakrishanan of Anna University, and Ganapathi of Bharathiar University after their arrests under similar circumstances. He also urged the government to to apprehend the university’s registrar (acting) K Thangavel.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
R Jagannathan Periyar University Madras High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp