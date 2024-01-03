Names of best performing officials to be displayed on notice board at Krishnagiri collectorate

Sivaguru S By

Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI: Officials who walked into the collectorate for work on Tuesday morning were surprised to spot the names of some of their colleagues put up on a notice board. Upon closer look, anxiety gave way to relief as they found out that it was not about penal action, but appreciation of work.

According to sources, collector KM Sarayu has come up with the idea to appreciate the best-performing staff from each department every month. The first list features 17 officials from the departments of agriculture, horticulture, rural development, school education, and others.

Talking about the initiative, Sarayu told TNIE “ Everyone would like to be recognized for their work, apart from criticism. Rather than talking only about the faults of government staff, we need to appreciate their good work. This appreciation will motivate many people to work hard and get noticed. We will display list of best performers every month after getting the recommendation from the department heads.” Also, details of the performers will be circulated on social media, she added.

K Vimal Ravikumar, Block Development Officer, Shoolagiri, whose name figured in the first list, said, "I received calls from colleagues in other departments. This initiative by the district administration will motivate us to work hard and efficiently.”

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

KRISHNAGIRI: Officials who walked into the collectorate for work on Tuesday morning were surprised to spot the names of some of their colleagues put up on a notice board. Upon closer look, anxiety gave way to relief as they found out that it was not about penal action, but appreciation of work. According to sources, collector KM Sarayu has come up with the idea to appreciate the best-performing staff from each department every month. The first list features 17 officials from the departments of agriculture, horticulture, rural development, school education, and others. Talking about the initiative, Sarayu told TNIE “ Everyone would like to be recognized for their work, apart from criticism. Rather than talking only about the faults of government staff, we need to appreciate their good work. This appreciation will motivate many people to work hard and get noticed. We will display list of best performers every month after getting the recommendation from the department heads.” Also, details of the performers will be circulated on social media, she added.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); K Vimal Ravikumar, Block Development Officer, Shoolagiri, whose name figured in the first list, said, "I received calls from colleagues in other departments. This initiative by the district administration will motivate us to work hard and efficiently.” Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp